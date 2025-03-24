Islam Makhachev vulnerable on the feet against Sean Brady and Ilia Topuria, claims MMA personality

MMA personality Kenny Okoye recently shared his thoughts on UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's striking vulnerabilities if matched up against Sean Brady or Ilia Topuria.

Makhachev defended his title against Renato Moicano at UFC 311 after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out due to an injury. Now, he is eyeing a move up to welterweight but it's currently on hold due to teammate and friend Belal Muhammad holding the belt.

On the other hand, Brady defeated former welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC London to cement his place among the top contenders in the division. Meanwhile, Topuria vacated his featherweight title earlier this year and is eyeing a fight against the Russian for the lightweight strap.

Speaking on Makhachev's striking game, Okoye said:

"Brady versus Makachev bro. All right let's just talk about this because you guys you know been wanting me to talk about it. I'll address it Islam will have the slight edge in striking but Islam's tendencies I said it about it, kind of moving back in a stationary line.

"The two people I see it could cause him problems are Ilia and Sean Brady. Because they don't throw like one two or three punches at a time. Some people like I remember against Volk would like throw one punch, Islam would just lean out the way. That won’t work against Ilia or Brady."

Check out Kenny Okoye's comments below (13:45):

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal believes Ilia Topuria will beat Islam Makhachev

Jorge Masvidal has shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria's move to lightweight and potentially challenging Islam Makhachev for the belt. Masvidal, who has trained with Topuria, believes the Spaniard has the skills required to beat the Russian.

Speaking on the Adversity Kings podcast, he said:

"Islam's obviously going to be the toughest test [for Topuria]. But if I'm being honest with you, I'd bet the house on Ilia. I'm a huge Islam fan, Islam is a f**king animal... But I think Ilia is going to show the whole world... His grappling, offensively, is very good."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (38:20):

