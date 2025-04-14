"Islam respects Volk so much", "You cannot dislike Volk" - Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski earning praise from Islam Makhachev and Diego Lopes

Alexander Volkanovski created history at UFC 314 after beating Diego Lopes, as he became the first fighter above 35 to win a title fight in 155-pound division or below. The Australian was praised by former opponent and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski and Makhachev fought twice inside the octagon, and Makhachev won both of those fights.

In the first fight between the pair, Volkanovski created problems for Makhachev and took him to deep waters. Makhachev won by a close decision. On the second time of asking, the Russian knocked out Volkanovski with a head kick in the first round. The 36-year-old was coming off back-to-back knockout losses against Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski overcame a lot of adversity and became a two time featherweight champion. He is just one win behind Jose Aldo for the most title wins at featherweight. In a post on Instagram by TNT Sports UFC, Makhachev and Lopes' comments were highlighted. The caption read:

"Alex Volkanovski continues to earn respect from rivals and admiration from all 🤝 #UFC314"

"Islam respects Volk so much"

"You cannot dislike Volk"

"Diego is a very strong fighter, not everyone can accept defeat and congratulate their opponent🔥"

Alexander Volkanovski lost vision mid fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski looked like his former self in the octagon with his movement and punching power on point at UFC 314.

Speaking to Main Event TV after the fight, the Australian revealed that he lost vision in one eye after Diego Lopes landed a perfect strike in the second round. The 36-year-old finished the fight with partial vision, making his accomplishment more impressive. He said:

"I completely lost vision in my left eye. It was a good shot and then I could not see. I was trying to get it back and it was just completely gone. Slighty came back a little bit, at least most of the fight I could see a little blur, which helped. It went from nothing, and I was like, 'oh sh*t, this ain't good,' but then the little blur, so it got me a little bit better to understand the distance and stuff like that. Then it came back a little bit toward the end."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

