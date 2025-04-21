"Islam vs. Khamzat for 185 interim" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev pens four-word reaction amid Dricus du Plessis injury rumors 

Khamzat Chimaev's title shot aspirations have faced a roadblock after recent news of an injury to the UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. The bout between the two was reportedly set to happen in June at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

Ad

The South African fighter recently defended his belt for the second time at UFC 312 against Sean Strickland. He was likely to clash with Chimaev after he steamrolled elite fighters such as Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker.

After a first-round submission victory against former UFC middleweight king, Whittaker at UFC 308, Chimaev has not been seen in the octagon, and fans are eager to watch him in action. But, the news of the injury to du Plessis has again set things back.

Ad

Trending

Chimaev expressed his frustrations on X and wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This guy biggest bulls*it"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans did not waste time and were quick to react to his post. One of them said:

"Islam vs Khamzat for 185 interim"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others commented:

"You sound retarded. Like a caveman or a toddler. Surprised you didn’t say “smash” like a dumb fu*k"

"Rich coming from you buddy. King of pulling out. God only knows if you become champ you’ll only defend it every 4 years. GFY."

"U pulled out like 4 times lil bro u can't talk lol."

Ad

Check out the screenshot of fan comments on Khamzat Chimaev's post below:

Screenshot of fan comments on Chimaev's post [Screenshot courtesy:@Khamzat Chimaev on X]

Khamzat Chimaev engages in fiery Instagram clash with Caio Borralho over interim title callout

After Dricus Du Plessis' injury news, the No.6-ranked middleweight Ciao Borralho called out Khamzat Chimaev for an interim title clash. The former training partners went back and forth on Instagram after Borrahlo's callout, with Chimaev writing:

Ad

"If we will fight hundred times, you will never win if somebody knows you know that bro 😂😂😂😂

Borrahlo responded to Chimaev's comment:

"If u say so! Sign the contract and we will see 😉🤓"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Proma Chatterjee Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.