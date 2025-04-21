"Islam vs. Khamzat for 185 interim" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev pens four-word reaction amid Dricus du Plessis injury rumors 

Khamzat Chimaev's title shot aspirations have faced a roadblock after recent news of an injury to the UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. The bout between the two was reportedly set to happen in June at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.
The South African fighter recently defended his belt for the second time at UFC 312 against Sean Strickland. He was likely to clash with Chimaev after he steamrolled elite fighters such as Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker.
After a first-round submission victory against former UFC middleweight king, Whittaker at UFC 308, Chimaev has not been seen in the octagon, and fans are eager to watch him in action. But, the news of the injury to du Plessis has again set things back.
Chimaev expressed his frustrations on X and wrote:
"This guy biggest bulls*it"
Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post below:
Fans did not waste time and were quick to react to his post. One of them said:
"Islam vs Khamzat for 185 interim"
Others commented:
"You sound retarded. Like a caveman or a toddler. Surprised you didn’t say “smash” like a dumb fu*k"
"Rich coming from you buddy. King of pulling out. God only knows if you become champ you’ll only defend it every 4 years. GFY."
"U pulled out like 4 times lil bro u can't talk lol."
Check out the screenshot of fan comments on Khamzat Chimaev's post below:
Khamzat Chimaev engages in fiery Instagram clash with Caio Borralho over interim title callout
After Dricus Du Plessis' injury news, the No.6-ranked middleweight Ciao Borralho called out Khamzat Chimaev for an interim title clash. The former training partners went back and forth on Instagram after Borrahlo's callout, with Chimaev writing:
"If we will fight hundred times, you will never win if somebody knows you know that bro 😂😂😂😂
Borrahlo responded to Chimaev's comment:
"If u say so! Sign the contract and we will see 😉🤓"
Check out Khamzat Chimaev and Caio Borralho's comments below: