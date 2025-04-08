"Isn’t bro trying to run for president of Ireland?" - Fans go no-holds-barred as Conor McGregor is spotted partying wildly with the NELK Boys

Conor McGregor is once again in the headlines—this time for partying with the NELK Boys at his Dublin-based pub, The Black Forge Inn. The UFC star, who hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in 2021, was captured on video letting loose with the popular YouTubers, sparking an avalanche of fan reactions online.

The footage comes at a time when speculation around McGregor’s return to the octagon is at an all-time low. Fans have grown increasingly doubtful of his comeback, especially after he pulled out of his scheduled fight with Michael Chandler due to a toe injury.

To add to the buzz, McGregor has hinted at ambitions beyond MMA—suggesting he might one day run for President of Ireland. This mix of political chatter and party antics had social media users scratching their heads. One fan commented:

"Isn’t bro trying to run for president of Ireland? Why’s he out here partying with the Nelk boys 💀"

Another wrote:

"Never fighting again. Too bad. He was young enough to give it a few more"

Michael Chandler weighs in on Conor McGregor's potential return

Michael Chandler has cast doubt on Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the UFC. As mentioned, the pair were slated to headline UFC 303 in June 2024, but 'The Notorious' withdrew due to a toe injury. Since then, the Irish star’s fighting future has remained unclear.

Speaking on MMA Today, Chandler expressed skepticism:

“You never quite know with a guy like that who loves the media and loves being the center of attention. If you said, you know, right now—hey, put some money on it, I’m not betting that Conor comes back. And I think you can tell by my actions."

