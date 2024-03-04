Israel Adesanya drops boxing offer bombshell and the sole reason he declined it, Anthony Joshua reacts 

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has disclosed he received a boxing offer but declined due to what he believes is insufficient compensation.

Adesanya, widely regarded as one of the greatest middleweight fighters, also had a brief professional boxing career between 2014 and 2015, amassing a 5-1 record. In conversation with British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, Adesanya revealed the approach:

“Bro! You know who hit me up? **** ‘My brother did you ever think about going in the boxing ring?’ I was like I already did!"

While Adesanya admits his interest in boxing could be reignited for the right financial offer, he believes the current proposal falls short:

"The money is too much for them to get me back. I feel like I have done that, and now that the UFC is taking care of me pretty well. But, I know what you mean, there’s a number, but I don’t know these guys are willing to pay it.”

Israel Adesanya claims Dricus du Plessis declined UFC 300 title fight

Israel Adesanya has revealed that his preferred opponent for UFC 300, Dricus du Plessis, declined the fight offer.

Speaking on comedian Theo Von's podcast, Adesanya stated his willingness to fight in the highly anticipated UFC 300 pay-per-view event, but du Plessis' team ultimately said no:

"They summoned me for [UFC] 300 and I was like, 'Yep, let's roll.'But their side didn't want it... But, they just fought [Sean] Strickland, so maybe he had a little bit niggly injuries and stuff but we all got niggles and what not... I've fought injured for the last how many fights? That's why I took time off. Just to let my body heal and it has healed."

'The Last Stylebender' also expressed his desire to prioritize a rematch against Strickland after settling the score with du Plessis first:

"With Strickland, it won't take me that long. Let first get through DDP first... I just know that Strickland fight will come back around. I'm in a good place now health-wise, mentally, and I know exactly what happened in that fight that just wasn't for me."

