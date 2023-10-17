Israel Adesanya gets called out by unranked middleweight for December clash despite announcing UFC hiatus

Israel Adesanya has been called out by an unranked middleweight for a December clash despite announcing a break from fighting.

The former UFC middleweight champion was last seen in action against Sean Strickland at UFC 293. On the night, Strickland surprisingly emerged victorious and caused one of the biggest upsets in the division's history.

Recently, Israel Adesanya revealed that he is going to take a break from fighting. Having competed four times in a 14-month span, Adesanya is most certainly deserving of a break. Moreover, he has made it known that he's not going to retire.

Despite making himself clear about not wanting to fight anytime soon, Israel Adesanya was recently called out by Michel Pereira. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Pereira was asked to name a fighter that he would like to face next inside the octagon.

Michel Pereira made his middleweight debut this past weekend against Andre Petroski. Claiming not to know much about the middleweight division, Pereira had this to say:

"I don't have any preferences. I don't know much about this new category but one fight I really like, I really enjoy, he's a little bit of a showman, his name is you know, Adesanya. I think it would be such a fun fight, me and him. I have nothing against him."

Catch Michel Pereira's comments in the video below (10:39):

Jon Jones supports Israel Adesanya's decision to take a break from fighting

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has supported Israel Adesanya following the latter's announcement that he would be taking a break from fighting. Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a touching message for his foe-turned-friend.

Jon Jones gave his own example and outlined how the three-year hiatus he took was one of the best decisions of his career. Urging Adesanya to protect his 'heart, mind and spirit,' Jones said:

"Hey @stylebender I just want to let you know I support your decision to take a break from fighting. Taking those last three years off was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Always put YOU first brother. Protect your heart, protect your mind & spirit. Proud of you Champ."

See the post below:

Expand Tweet