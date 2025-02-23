Israel Adesanya laughs off brutal three-word Nassourdine Imavov fight review from friend in hilarious bar clip: "If only they knew my friends"

Israel Adesanya failed to control his laughter after listening to his friend's opinion about his performance against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. Adesanya's friends had a few harsh words for his efforts.

Ad

Adesanya endured another defeat in his last fight against Imavov, extending his losing streak to three. The former middleweight champ lost his title at UFC 293 after a unanimous decision defeat against Sean Strickland. Adesanya, who was reputed to be one of the most active UFC champions, decided to go on a prolonged hiatus following his defeat at UFC 293.

Adesanya picked up another loss in his return fight against the reigning champ, Dricus Du Plessis. His second consecutive loss resulted in his demotion to fighting in a non-PPV UFC card for the first time since 2018.

Ad

Trending

But Adesanya couldn't get back into the winning column as he picked up a TKO defeat against Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia on 1 February. Despite a strong start to the fight, 'The Last Stylebender' went down to the canvas early in the second round after absorbing a vicious straight right from 'The Sniper'. Imavov's following ground-and-pound caused referee Marc Goddard to call an end to the fight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Adesanya's recent Instagram story showcased his friend giving out a few scathing remarks after witnessing his third consecutive loss. But the former middleweight champ took them lightheartedly and laughed them away. The words in his story read:

Ad

"People think I actually give a f*ck. If only they knew my friends. Haha."

Israel Adesanya's Instagram story. [Image Courtesy: @stylebender on Instagram]

Israel Adesanya buried the hatchet with Marc Goddard regarding the stoppage of his UFC Saudi Arabia fight

Israel Adesanya expressed massive frustration inside the octagon after the stoppage of his UFC Saudi Arabia fight against Nassourdine Imavov. He believed that referee Marc Goddard had called an early stop to the fight since he could've continued.

Ad

However, Adesanya changed his narrative regarding Goddard's stoppage after rewatching the fight, labeling it as "fair play". He also caught up with Goddard and settled their differences backstage at UFC 312 in Qudos Bank Arena. The caption to his Instagram story showcasing their meetup revealed his changed opinion about the stoppage.

"Good stoppage, one of the best in the game 🫡"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.