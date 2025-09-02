Israel Adesanya has made a definitive prediction for the upcoming UFC Paris headliner between middleweight elites Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho. Many believe that the fight would produce the next challenger for the undisputed title.In his most recent fight in February, Adesanya suffered a second-round TKO loss to Imavov, and the Russian-born Frenchman currently holds the No.2 spot on the 185-pound ladder.Regardless, The Last Stylebender' doesn't see the upcoming fight going his former foe's way. He sees Borralho winning the contest via a unanimous decision. Analyzing the fight on his YouTube channel, Adesanya said:&quot;I'll pick Caio for this fight. It's a well-matched fight, like I said, but it'll be edged out by Caio. They are fighting in France as well. Home court advantage, I don't know how that's going to play with Nassourdine, but I don't think it's going to have an impact on him negatively or positively. I'm going to go with Caio in this fight, and I'm going to go decision.&quot;Furthermore, the former champion added that Imavov could be outmatched on the feet by the Brazilian and would be the first one to attempt a level change:&quot;I think Imavov probably [would be the first one to engage in grappling], because the feet would be too much for him, the hands would be too much for him from Caio. So, he'll have to mix it up to keep Caio guessing. I'm still going to go with Caio, and I think it's going to be a unanimous decision. It'll be a good fight.&quot;Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:When Israel Adesanya explained what caused his knockout loss to Nassourdine ImavovIsrael Adesanya believes his second-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia came as a result of one fatal mistake he made on the feet while resetting from a foul.Speaking to Michael Page on his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender', highlighted that Imavov landed on him after his switched stances at close range, rather than backing away after being eye poked:&quot;I should've reset, but then I was like, okay, cool. I was at the wrong distance. I was already, you know, when you flow, you flow. And then the eye poke is like, 'Ah f**k' kind of stopped my flow. [I was like] cool back on. I should've just been about six inches, eight inches [away], that way when I switched stances [I wouldn't have got caught]. And it was the left hook on the fence that caught me.&quot;