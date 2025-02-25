Israel Adesanya rakes in $23,300 on Dmitry Bivol's win after losing three boxing bets in a row but misses $43,000 payout on Joseph Parker by a whisker

Israel Adesanya won big after the recent Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol title rematch. The former UFC middleweight champion wagered $10,000 on Bivol winning the undisputed title rematch and won more than twice the betting amount after his bets paid off.

In their highly anticipated rematch last weekend, Bivol defeated Beterbiev via majority decision to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion. Beterbiev notably beat Bivol in their first fight last October via majority decision. Adesanya betting on Bivol paid off, with the Nigerian-born Kiwi taking home $23,300 in winnings after losing a bet on Joseph Parker beating Martin Bakole via decision.

Parker ultimately beat Bakole via second-round TKO, costing 'The Last Stylebender' his $10,000 wager. Adesanya's betting payout on the Bivol win notably came after straight losses on three high-profile boxing showdowns. He lost a potential $50,000 win after betting $10,000 on Anthony Joshua beating Daniel Dubois last September. Dubois ultimately secured a fifth-round TKO in that fight.

Before that, 'The Last Stylebender' bet $10,000 on Deontay Wilder beating Zhilei Zhang in their fight last June. Unfortunately, Zhang beat Wilder via fifth-round TKO and poured water over Adesanya potentially winning a $26,500 payout.

Last April, Adesanya also bet $20,000 on Devin Haney beating Ryan Garcia in their boxing match. However, Garcia surprisingly dominated Haney and beat him via majority decision, which was later overturned to a no-contest result after 'KingRy' failed a drug test.

Israel Adesanya addresses "washed" allegations while getting honest about a future title shot

Israel Adesanya recently shared his thoughts on potentially challenging for a UFC title again and addressed those who believed he's past his prime. Adesanya is coming off a second-round TKO loss against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia and is riding a three-fight losing streak.

In a YouTube video, Adesanya shed light on his UFC future and confirmed that he's not looking to fight for the title again. He said:

"Do I have a title shot in mind for the future? No! When I got to the UFC, I never chased the belt. I stand on that. I never chased the belt. I expected it. I expected to be champion... They call me washed, but how are you going to call me washed when you haven’t even been in laundry? You haven’t even gotten dirty. What have you done?"

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (4:25):

