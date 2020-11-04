Israel Adesanya reveals why packing muscle will hurt Jon Jones; says he won't bulk up for Light Heavyweight title fight

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Israel Adesanya has asserted that he doesn’t plan on bulking up for his upcoming UFC Light Heavyweight Championship matchup against Jan Blachowicz.

Additionally, Adesanya noted that Jon Jones, and other fighters who pack on additional muscle mass when they move up a weight class, are actually making a huge mistake by bulking up.

Reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya’s most recent Octagon outing came against Paulo Costa. The 185-pound kingpin successfully defended his belt by defeating Costa via second-round TKO.

On the other hand, Jon Jones, who has been engaged in an intense war of words with Adesanya over the past several months, last fought in February. He successfully defended his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision.

Jones subsequently vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship and is now set to move up to the Heavyweight division.

On that note, Israel Adesanya has consistently expressed his intentions of fighting Jones, irrespective of whether their bout is contested in the Light Heavyweight or Heavyweight division.

Israel Adesanya will face Jan Blachowicz for the UFC Light Heavyweight belt

UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya’s next fight will be a champion vs. champion super-fight against reigning Light Heavyweight titleholder, Jan Blachowicz.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Israel Adesanya explained that come 2021, the Light Heavyweight division will belong to him. He added that his aim is to become a double champ akin to fighters like Conor McGregor and Daniel Cormier.

Adesanya noted that he’s already had two belts on his shoulders in the past, the Interim and Undisputed Middleweight belts, but would now like to get the UFC Light Heavyweight belt as well.

Adesanya said that he doesn’t even have to do much to win the UFC 205-pound belt. He also opened up on how bulking up is likely to hurt his archrival Jon Jones:

“I just stay the same frame that I am. I don’t have to pack muscle like these guys are doing, like Jon (Jones) is doing. They’re making grave mistakes. It will come back to bite them in the a** when it’s time.”

Moreover, Adesanya noted that the Middleweight division is the perfect weight class for him. However, he added that he’d defend his titles in both the Middleweight and Light Heavyweight divisions.

"The Last Stylebender" continued, stating the fight game has several variables at play. Adesanya insinuated that he isn’t too worried about the future and plans on dealing with things as they come.

What are your thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s statements? Sound off in the comments.