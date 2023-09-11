Israel Adesanya's coach makes honest revelation about what went wrong in the UFC 293 corner - "A very stagnated night"

Israel Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman has given an honest assessment of what went wrong at UFC 293.

'The Last Stylebender' suffered an upset defeat at the hands of Sean Strickland this past weekend. Adesanya struggled to find his feet in the fight after being dropped in the very first round. As a result, he ended up suffering a unanimous decision loss.

Speaking of the same during a recent interview with Submission Radio, Israel Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman gave his thoughts on the fight. Bareman claimed that Adesanya showed all of his "tricks" way too early to Sean Strickland and because of it, Strickland was able to make adjustments. He said:

"He started, he emptied the bag of tricks a little bit too early. He showed Sean a few too many things too early in the round and the way that this level of fighting is, you don't want to show your bag of tricks too early. You want to set them up and finesse them."

While further speaking about having a "stagnated night", Eugene Bareman said:

"It was just a very stagnated night where we couldn't see eye to eye on things and we couldn't find things that Israel needed to break through."

Catch Eugene Bareman's comments in the video below (4:09):

Israel Adesanya's coach makes bold claims about a rematch against Sean Strickland

Despite being outperformed by Sean Strickland in four of the five rounds, Israel Adesanya's coach, Eugene Bareman, believes Strickland can be beaten with just a few changes. Moreover, Bareman claims that it was just a bad night for 'The Last Stylebender'.

While speaking at the UFC 293 post-fight press conference, Bareman revealed that he asked Mick Maynard for a rematch to be set up as soon as next weekend and said:

“I asked Mick if we could have the rematch next weekend. Whether he grants that, I’m not sure but, just very confident that we can change the outcome of this fight with very minor adjustments. What I’m saying is, we couldn’t get Israel to enact our plan, there wasn’t much cohesion in the corner, you have nights like this, but we can do the rematch tomorrow and I think we can have a good night.”

Watch Eugene Bareman's statement from the 4:16 mark of the video below: