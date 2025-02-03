Israel Adesanya sets himself new objective to follow post-UFC Saudi Arabia loss to Nassourdine Imavov

The UFC made its highly anticipated debut in Saudi Arabia, delivering a night of thrilling action. However, the event also featured an unexpected misstep for Israel Adesanya. The former middleweight champion, one of the sport's best strikers and most charming personalities came up short against the coming-of-age contender Nassourdine Imavov.

Adesanya's loss was, without a doubt, a setback to his title-claiming ambitions. However, it has only made him more resolved to return better than ever.

Adesanya, who has faced both triumphs and tribulations throughout his storied career, took to social media shortly after the fight to share a message that resonated with his fans posting an extremely shredded photo of himself on X.

'The Last Stylebender' captioned it with a simple yet powerful declaration:

"I will not get fat. x1000"

Check out the X post by Israel Adesanya below:

The context of the post speaks volumes about Adesanya’s mindset. Known for his athletic build and meticulous approach to training, Adesanya has often joked about his fear of getting fat during periods of inactivity.

As the MMA world dissects the implications of Adesanya’s loss and what it means for the middleweight division, one thing is clear: 'The Last Stylebender' remains as determined as ever. His post-fight message is a reminder that setbacks are just stepping stones for those who refuse to give up, and Adesanya’s journey is far from over.

Israel Adesanya reflects on UFC Saudi Arabia loss, addresses Nassourdine Imavov controversy in fight review

Israel Adesanya has dismissed suggestions that his defeat against Nassourdine Imavov was due to an early stoppage following the former champion's third consecutive loss.

In the second round, Imavov stunned Adesanya with a powerful right hand, followed by a sharp left that forced Adesanya’s head to whip back against the fence. Seizing the opportunity, the 28-year-old unleashed a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes, prompting referee Marc Goddard to intervene and stop the fight.

While posting a video of himself reviewing the fight footage Adesanya wrote:

“Rolled the dice… snake eyes. I’ll be back, gone to get some milk."

Check out 'The Last Stylebender's' X post below:

