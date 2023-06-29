Israel Adesanya shares Andrew Tate's tweet about a man who served jailtime due to paternity fraud

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has shared a video posted by millionaire Andrew Tate on his official Twitter account.

Tate often speaks about the troubles a man has to go through. He recently took to Twitter to post a video of a man who was wrongly named the father of a woman's kid and had to spend five years in prison after refusing to pay child support. The video was later retweeted by Israel Adesanya.

Take a look at the video below:

Interestingly, 'The Last Stylebender' seems to have taken a liking to Andrew Tate. Despite the fact that there is a negative public sentiment about Tate, Adesanya believes it is people like 'Top G' who are trying to make men accountable and responsible individuals.

The UFC middleweight champion had this to say about Andrew Tate on the Honey Badger Hour podcast:

"At least read the article before you make an informed decision. And sometimes even the articles, depends where you get it from, they could be salacious, slanderous, misleading, but Jordan, Andrew, Dave Goggins, guys like that, they are the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men. You know, the world right now is trying to soften us."

With Adesanya and countless more claiming that men are made soft in the modern world, Andrew Tate serves as a counterbalance.

Outside retweeting Andrew Tate, Israel Adesanya recalls sparring with Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya reclaimed his middleweight championship in emphatic fashion at UFC 287. Since then, he has often spoken about how he'd like to face a new challenge in Dricus du Plessis for his next fight.

Interestingly, Adesanya and du Plessis actually sparred against each other many years ago in China. During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Last Stylebender' had this to say about the rising middleweight star:

"Funnily enough, we've trained together before. I whooped his a**. He just wrestle-f***ed me for the first round. [It was] years ago, I was in China [and] you have to leave China for like a week I think, to renew your visa. And then I went to Thailand for a while. It was nice, yeah he was a cool kid. Even when he came to the UFC I was actually supportive..."

Watch the video below from 40:30:

It is worth noting that Dricus du Plessis is set to go up against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 with the winner slated to be next in line to fight for the UFC middleweight championship.

