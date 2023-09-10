Israel Adesanya shows off UFC 293 injuries in nonchalant video after losing title to Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya took to Twitter to show off his injuries following his loss at UFC 293.

Adesanya returned to the octagon last night against Sean Strickland to mark his first title defense of his second reign. However, the fight did not go to his plans and despite being a massive favorite, 'The Last Stylebender' was outplayed by Strickland.

Sean Strickland's constant pressure seemingly threw Israel Adesanya off his gameplans as he struggled to find his feet during the fight. As a result, 'Tarzan' managed to win the fight via unanimous decision and become the new UFC middleweight champion.

While would expect the former UFC middleweight champion to be devastated following his loss at UFC 293, Adesanya seemingly kept it nonchalant as he took to Twitter to show off his injuries from his fight against Strickland. He had this to say in the video:

"Still thriving, it's all good. I hate losing but I love living and I'm thriving. So, yeah."

Take a look at Adesanya's video below:

Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya's performance against Sean Strickland

UFC president Dana White believes the former middleweight champion was not in his element at UFC 293. Speaking about Adesanya vs. Strickland during the post-fight press conference, White gave his assessment of his performance.

While suggesting that Adesanya looked very slow against Strickland, Dana White had this to say:

"Israel looked like he was in slow motion. He looked like he couldn't get off. He looked like he was really stiff tonight. He looked very slow."

Catch Dana White's comments in the video below (1:35):