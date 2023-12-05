Israel's security lapse during the events of October 7th puzzles Jake Shields

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields commented on the ongoing escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and the events that occurred on Ocotber 7th.

Palestinian militant group Hamas reportedly launched an attack against Israeli soldiers in nearby military posts and cities. Shields commented on the news that camera recordings on the wall that marks the border of the Gaza Strip have disappeared prior to an investigation.

He posted a screenshot of a post by Quds News Network on X (formerly known as Twitter) that read:

"Breaking Walla Hebrew Agency reports that all camera recordings installed on the separation wall with the Gaza Strip, intended for the investigation committee examining the October 7 events, have mysteriously disappeared."

Jake Shields then questioned the occurrence as bizarre considering the border is heavily fortified and well-manned:

"Anyone else find it odd that the border with the most surveillance in the world happened to lose all their videos?"

The ongoing violence has claimed more than 15,000 Palestinian lives as Israel's attempts at responding to the October 7th attack continue.

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Jake Shields proposes fight between Sean Strickland and Ian Garry to settle dispute

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was outspoken in his criticism of Ian Garry and his marriage to English sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee.

The two have a near 14-year age difference and the controversy online started when it was revealed that Anna-Lee had authored a book in the past titled 'How to be a WAG'. The mixed martial arts community reacted strongly to this discovery and other assumptions about the pair's relationship.

Strickland's strong words against it led to an online spat between the two with Garry even threatening to sue the middleweight champion over defamation. Jake Shields provided a more interesting and "more honorable" alternative for the two to settle their differences, suggesting in a post on X that they should meet inside the octagon.

He wrote:

"Ian Garry threatens to sue Sean Strickland for exposing that his wife wrote a book on how to hook yo with pro athletes. They are both fighters so you would think fighting him would be more honorable."

Sean Strickland will defend his middleweight title for the first time in next year's opening pay-per-view, UFC 297, taking on Dricus Du Plessis. Meanwhile, Ian Garry will take on Vicente Luque at UFC 296.

Check out Jake Shields' post on X below:

Expand Tweet