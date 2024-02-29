"It was 6-0, it wasn't close" - Devin Haney's father calls out Floyd Mayweather, challenges 50-0 boxer to release sparring footage with son

Devin Haney is set to return to the ring on April 20 when he defends his WBC super lightweight title against Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' recently made the claim that Floyd Mayweather showed him footage of Gervonta Davis knocking 'The Dream' out in sparring, leading the latter's father, Bill Haney, to call out 'Money'.

In a clip shared by Happy Punch, the elder Haney stated:

"It ain't going to work Floyd. He should've showed the sparring video of him and Devin while he's showing all those sparring videos. And it was 6-0, it wasn't close. It was like Floyd was looking in the mirror when I'm talking. It was before the Conor McGregor fight when he finally decided that he could no longer be in there boxing with no real fighters."

Haney continued:

"Devin was the one that snapped that. He knew that the torch had to be passed and he passed it to Devin. It's the new era. It's the Devin Haney era and that's what it is."

Check out Bill Haney's comments on his son sparring Floyd Mayweather below:

Despite Haney's claims that his son got the best of Mayweather in sparring, forcing him into retirement, 'Money' had retired nearly two years prior to fighting Conor McGregor. The International Boxing Hall of Famer came out of retirement in order to pick up his 50th career win before retiring in the ring once again.

What did Ryan Garcia say about Devin Haney's sparring footage?

While footage of Gervonta Davis' sparring session with Devin Haney has not been made public, Ryan Garcia recently claimed that the latter was knocked out. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'KingRy' was asked about his relationship with Floyd Mayweather, responding:

"We're good, we're cool. I think he's a little mad at me for saying some things that maybe he thought - he didn't tell me to keep things as a secret, so I kind of just started talking s**t like I've seen the video of Devin Haney getting his a** knocked out by Tank Davis... I've personally seen the video. Devin Haney is knocked out almost cold by 'Tank' Davis. I've seen it with my own eyes. Adrien Broner did hop in the ring."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments on below (starting at the 7:06 mark):

Garcia acknowledged that Haney was young in the video before adding that he knew he was rocked. He added that Mayweather had the footage and showed it to him.