“It affected me a lot mentally” - Tawanchai explains why he no longer lets people’s opinions shape his career

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Mar 13, 2025 03:55 GMT
Tawanchai has learned to approach things with a clear mind
Tawanchai PK Saenchai is tired of the noise in his head. Ahead of his interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, the Thai star says he's approaching things with a clearer mind.

He told South China Morning Post:

"I think before, I cared a lot, and it affected me a lot mentally. But right now, I feel like I would like to shift my focus onto my dream and I would like to achieve my goal, so that's my main focus right now."
Tawanchai PK Saenchai recounts how signing with ONE Championship turned his family's fortune around

The bright lights and sold-out arenas might be new, but Tawanchai's fight story started in much humbler surroundings.

"I competed for the first time when I was just seven years old," he said. "It was a three-round fight in a abr and I got 200 baht (US$5) after winning by knockout. A few months later, I fought in a boxing ring and earned 700 baht [US$20]."
From there, it was a long grind. Small shows and small purses, but behind them lies big dreams. Then, the call came from ONE Championship.

"I moved to Bangkok and kept fighting until I signed with ONE, and it changed my life. I could finally tell my family they never had to worry about money ever again. That's all I ever wanted for them."
Tawanchai is slated to go up against Masaaki Noiri ONE 172 in an interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang features five title fights and will take place on March 23 in the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

