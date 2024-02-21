“It would be awkward for them” – Anatoly Malykhin on competing at the same event as former foes Arjan Bhullar, Amir Aliakbari

Two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin doesn’t mind being in close vicinity of top heavyweight MMA contenders Arjan Bhullar and Amir Aliakbari. After all, he already knocked out both bruisers and has nothing to prove against either fighter.

These three hulking figures will soon reunite at the promotion’s historic Middle East debut at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Before Anatoly Malykhin chases three-division supremacy against middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder in the main event, Bhullar and Aliakbari will trade heavy artillery in a possible world title eliminator.

While Malykhin has a different challenge at hand, it’s unavoidable that he’ll run into these two familiar behemoths in the event press conference or backstage at Lusail Sports Arena.

‘Sladkiy’, though, sees no problem with it on his end. However, the Russian heavy bomber says Bhullar and Aliakbari might not share the same sentiment.

The ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA kingpin told the South China Morning Post:

“It would be better if nobody would be near me, to look at my face, because it would be really [awkward] for them.”

Undefeated in his first 13 professional bouts, Malykhin has left a trail of devastation wherever he goes. This includes a one-round starching of Aliakbari at ONE: Revolution back in 2021.

Malykhin also unified the heavyweight MMA belts in his last outing, when he pounded Bhullar to oblivion at ONE Friday Fights 22 last year.

Anatoly Malykhin gives his prediction for Arjan Bhullar vs. Amir Aliakbari

Given Anatoly Malykhin’s familiarity with both fighters, there’s no better person to dissect Bhullar and Aliakbari’s matchup than the double champ himself.

According to the ONE Chance Team and Tiger Muay Thai athlete, the Indian heavyweight will be the one getting his hand raised. The 36-year-old gave his two cents in the same interview with SCMP MMA:

“I really believe that Arjan will win that fight.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Watch the full interview below: