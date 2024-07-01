“It was a bit tricky to predict his timing” - Petchtanong admits Alaverdi Ramazanov gave him a good scrap

Thai star Petchtanong Petchfergus proved to be a tough scrapper after he rocked his foe Alaverdi Ramazanov and snatched a quick victory in the second round at ONE Friday Fights 68.

Although he was last seen competing in November 2022, the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing king seemed to have plenty of game time.

He started slow at the beginning of this bout but managed to take the spotlight when it mattered most, winning his third consecutive bout on the global stage.

Nonetheless, Petchtanong admitted that Ramazanov was quite a difficult opponent to handle, as he explained in the post-event press conference:

"It was very difficult. It was a bit tricky to predict his timing, and he's very fast."

"And, I know that I was able to control the game when I felt that he was a bit tired, he was starting to feel exhausted, and he started getting slower in order to run away and to dodge the weapons."

This was true to the action, as Ramazanov seemed to injure his leg in the last exchange and went reeling after a salvo of strikes, unable to save himself from his opponent's barrage.

Petchtanong had pictured entertaining fight against Alaverdi Ramazanov

At ONE Friday Fights 68 in Thailand, Petchtanong Petchfergus proved himself to be better in almost all areas if compared to his Russian rival Alaverdi Ramazanov.

The two clashed hard inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and the Thai veteran came out as the victor after snatching a quick technical knockout as the referee stopped the fight when he saw Ramazanov unable to protect himself.

But Petchtanong had seen this even before the fight was on, as he said in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the crucial match:

"Since I've been away, I've thought about my return every day and now that ONE and Chatri [Sityodtong] have given me the opportunity to return, I'm very excited. I've been training hard in the gym and focusing on my fight against Alaverdi. The fight will be entertaining. It might not go three rounds."

