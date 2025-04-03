"It can get very, very frustrating" - PFL champion gets 100% real about promotion's contract conflict with ex-Bellator fighters

A former PFL champion has opened up about the situation in the organization following its reported conflict with ex-Bellator fighters. The individual stated that as an MMA practitioner, he understands the ex-fighters' point of view and that dealing with such situations can be difficult, but sometimes they do not understand how a promotion operates.

Ex-Bellator fighters such as Patricio Pitbull, Patchy Mix, Aaron Pico, Gegard Mousasi, and Sabah Homasi have expressed discontent with the PFL's approach to dealing with its fighters since the acquisition. Pitbull called for his exit on social media several times, while Mousasi sued the organization for breach of contract.

In a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, the MMA journalist spoke to PFL commentator Sean O'Connell ahead of PFL World Tournament 1, which is set to take place on April 3 in Orlando, Florida. Helwani asked O'Connell about ex-fighters' issues with the PFL, to which he responded:

''When I see the, conflicts that you're referring to, it's tough because I'm a company man, certainly, but also I'm a fighter. I was a fighter, right? and I know what it's like to wonder about your future and I know what it's like to want to maximize your paydays and I know what it's like to hope that you're getting good matchups and all that kind of stuff and if you're not being communicated with the way you think you should be, or your agent and the company are not making things super clear to you about what your future is, it can get very, very frustrating.''

O'Connell added:

''The narrative that is pushed by fighters, in a lot of cases on social media, it completely loses sight of the company's side of things. The fact that we've done things a certain way for a very long time and that it's always been the case with the PFL.''

Check out Sean O'Connell's comments below:

PFL's Sean O'Connell is skeptical about Patricio Pitbull's success in UFC

Following his controversial departure from PFL, former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull is set to make his UFC debut in a featherweight contest against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 on April 12.

In the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, Sean O'Connell predicted Pitbull's time in UFC, saying:

''If you think you can achieve something better somewhere else and make more money somewhere else, go ahead and try. I wish him well [Pitbull]. I’m a big fan of his fighting style, but I don’t think he’s going to do more or better in the UFC than he did under the Bellator banner or with the PFL. So, we’ll just let time tell. '' [3:11]

