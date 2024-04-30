"It can be a long night for Canelo" - Oscar De La Hoya shares his prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia 

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will face a rising star in Jaime Munguia on the upcoming Cinco de Mayo weekend. While many expect a dominant performance from Alvarez, Munguia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, suggests a different outcome.

Alvarez, widely regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation, holds all four major super middleweight titles. Munguia, on the other hand, boasts a perfect record of 43 wins in as many fights but is facing a significant step up in competition. Canelo's experience and proven track record against elite fighters make him the favorite.

Despite the odds, De La Hoya, who heads Golden Boy Promotions and promotes Munguia, expressed confidence in his fighter's chances.

In a recent appearance on Fight Hub TV's YouTube channel, De La Hoya spoke about the upcoming fight, highlighting Munguia's youthful exuberance and potential to challenge the veteran champion:

“A lot of energy, the youth. You know, the old horse the young thoroughbred. In can be a long night for Canelo. If Jaime is disciplined, a 100% with his gameplan.”

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's prediction of the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia below (44:17):

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Fight Details, Price, and Betting Odds

Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against fellow Mexican fighter Jaime Munguia on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event portion of the pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast kicks off at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). However, fight fans should expect the headliners, Canelo and Munguia, to enter the ring for their walkouts much later, closer to 11:00 PM ET.

Fans in the United States can watch the fight live on DAZN PPV for $89.99, while viewers in the United Kingdom can purchase it for £19.99.

According to a report by FanNation, Canelo enters the fight as the heavy favorite, with oddsmakers setting his odds to win at -600, while Munguia is a significant underdog at +425.