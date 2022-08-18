"It was crazy" - UFC translator Fabiano Buskei details surreal experience watching Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori at UFC 263

UFC translator Fabiano Buskei recently spoke to ITP MMA in an interview on their YouTube channel. He detailed the surreal experience of watching Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori up close and getting into the octagon for the first time.

The translator mentioned the surreality of watching the UFC 263 main event, which saw Adesanya defeat Vettori in a rematch for the UFC middleweight title. While speaking to ITP MMA about the experience, Buskei stated:

"Figueiredo (vs.) Moreno, it was right there in front of me, that choke was right there. And then I saw Adesanya-Vettori, it was crazy, you're there and youre' thinking, 'How did I end up in here?'"

Israel Adesanya managed to beat Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision. This came after he lost for the first time in his professional MMA career against Jan Błachowicz at UFC 259.

Adesanya has since remained unbeaten, getting the better of Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier in his last two bouts.

The 'Giga Chad' translator also stated that UFC 263 was the first time he was able to translate inside the octagon.

Buskei translated for Deiveson Figueiredo after he lost to Brandon Moreno via submission in round three. The translator also spoke about how it felt to be alongside Joe Rogan and Dana White while translating in the octagon after Figueiredo's loss:

"Sometimes you're just like 'Hey, act like you're part of it.' So I just look to the side and basically talk to them (Dana White and Joe Rogan) and I was like 'Man, first Mexican fighter ever.' And then Dana White and Joe Rogan are looking at me like 'I know!'"

Buskei doesn't just translate for the UFC. He also has a large amount of experience in marketing and sales, currently working as the senior sales manager for RateGain.

This is probably why the whole experience felt so surreal. Translating is a side-job for Buskei, despite the amazing events he is able to attend and be involved in.

Who is Israel Adesanya fighting next?

In his next UFC bout, Israel Adesanya will attempt to defend his middleweight belt against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in November this year. The two fighters have a long history with each other, due to the Brazilian beating 'The Last Stylebender' twice during their kickboxing careers.

Adesanya never managed to beat Pereira in kickboxing, but will now finally get the chance to do so under MMA rules. The Nigerian's opponent is relatively new to MMA, having a professional record of just six wins and one loss.

Pereira lost his professional MMA debut against Quemuel Ottoni in Jungle Fight 82. The Brazilian was submitted via a rear-naked choke in the third round, but has since remained undefeated in his career.

