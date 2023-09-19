"It crippled him" - Tyson Fury rains fire on Oleksandr Usyk for low-blow controversy, says Daniel Dubois should be champion

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury weighed in on the controversy surrounding Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight title fight against Daniel Dubois.

The two met in Stadion Wrocław in Poland earlier this year on August 26 with all of Usyk's multiple heavyweight titles on the line.

Tyson Fury favored his compatriot in the fifth-round controversy where a knockdown by Daniel Dubois was deemed a low blow by referee Luis Pabon, who urged Oleksandr Usyk to take more time to recover from the blow despite Usyk declaring his readiness.

In an interview with Queensberry Promotions, Fury spoke about Usyk vs Dubois:

“I’ve been boxing all my life. Two-time world heavyweight champion, lineal champion and the second-longest reigning lineal champion in history, it wasn’t a low blow. It was on the belt. And anything below the belt is low. Sometimes I’ll have my shorts up high and the referee will say, ‘Waist is high Tyson’, anything here is okay, anything below that is illegal.”

Tyson Fury stated that the strike was not a low blow and that Daniel Dubois should have been the reigning champion and his next opponent:

“But we all know that that wasn’t a low blow. Usyk got beat fair and square, fair and square. He lost by a knockout. Knockout for a body shot. It crippled him. And I just feel heartly, heartly sorry for Daniel because he should be the unified champion right now and on course to fight me for his biggest payday his life will ever see. And I feel sad for him. So you know, that’s boxing. It won’t be the first time someone’s been f**ked out of something and I guarantee it won’t be the end time and that’s the way the cookie crumbles.”

Oleksandr Usyk: Tyson Fury talks about his future goals

Tyson Fury has found incredible success as a professional boxer and continues to add to his legacy.

However, Fury has not fought at all this year and is gearing up to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a one-off fight. He expounded on his current goals and career vision in an interview and stated that he has new goals. Fury said:

“I've got new goals - I want to top the Forbes list for highest paid athlete for the year, and I want to make a Hollywood movie. I've completed the game in the ring, it's done. I've done everything there is to do and won every belt there is to win.”

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury will go head-to-head in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28.

