'It crosses a line to me' - Dustin Poirier gives his opinion of Jake Paul and YouTube boxers

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has suggested that Jake Paul and other YouTube boxers taking away the spotlight from full-time professional counterparts ‘crosses a line’.

The combat sports world has witnessed an influx of internet personalities, YouTube stars in particular, participating in white-collar and professional boxing matches over the past few years. One of the most prominent YouTube boxers is Jake Paul, who made waves in the fight game in 2020 with back-to-back knockout wins in both of his boxing bouts.

Despite being praised by many for his boxing skills, Jake Paul has also drawn the ire of the combat sports world as he’s hurled extremely personal insults at several top MMA fighters and their families. During an appearance on First We Feast: Hot Ones, Dustin Poirier chimed in with his views on YouTube boxers. Poirier stated:

“If you’re selling pay-per-views, it’s entertainment…if you’re selling pay-per-views and you’re in the business of making money, it’s entertainment. I understand that. So, I know why these guys are getting pushed and all this stuff. But if you’re a true boxing fan, I see on that side as well, why you don’t want to see these guys to be representing the sport that you love. The casual fans out there, when they talk about combat sports, you don’t want them to think of somebody who’s misrepresenting people who’ve worked their whole entire lives to master a craft that very few do. But it’s business. I understand what’s going on.”

Additionally, when asked whether he feels that internet personalities cutting promos against trained professional fighters crosses a line for him, Dustin Poirier said, “It crosses a line to me because I’m one of these guys who can really scrap. I wish that these guys would get the fights that they’re calling for and get in there with real opponents. And then we’ll see who’s talking after.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jake Paul called out Conor McGregor and Nathan had some words of warning for him! 💯 (via @jakepaul, @NateDiaz209) pic.twitter.com/9qcTfbBmQ1 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 15, 2020

Dustin Poirier insinuated that legitimate fighters, who’ve dedicated their lives to combat sports, deserve to be promoted more than YouTube boxers who tend to be part-time fighters.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor and Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren will likely take place in 2021

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Dustin Poirier is coming off one of the biggest wins of his MMA career, having defeated Conor McGregor via second-round TKO in their rematch that transpired at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have expressed interest in fighting one another later this year, but their trilogy bout is yet to be officially booked.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s next fight has already been confirmed. Paul will be facing retired MMA star Ben Askren in a professional boxing match on April 17th, 2021.