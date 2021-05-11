"It was a disaster" - Logan Paul says that he is taking extra security precautions after Floyd Mayweather's death threats

Logan Paul has claimed he is taking Floyd Mayweather's "I'll kill you" threat seriously. The YouTuber-turned-boxer said he and his brother Jake Paul have tightened their security after the threat from Mayweather during their brawl.

While speaking to TMZ in a recent interview, Logan Paul briefly recalled the incident that occurred at the Hard Rock Stadium between his younger brother Jake and Mayweather.

Logan added that both brothers are taking additional security precautions and said that the situation in Miami was an absolute disaster.

"We're f***ing taking security precautions like. Yes, it was a disaster."

Logan Paul also recognized the network that Mayweather has built, courtesy of his fame, influence and wealth. The 26-year-old YouTube star is taking Mayweather's threats seriously and is also on the lookout for his brother Jake.

"Dawg, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network and he's saying s***, 'I'mma kill that motherf***er' -- kill?! Death?! You're gonna kill my brother over a f***ing hat?! Yo, we take that s*** seriously man!"

Logan Paul's brother Jake engaged in a brawl against Floyd Mayweather

During the first press conference between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, the latter's younger brother, Jake, created controversy after confronting the undefeated boxer.

'The Problem Child' snatched Mayweather's hat, in a move that triggered the latter. Mayweather immediately got into a brawl with Jake Paul and the former's team caught Jake with a few good shots that resulted in a black eye.

The brawl went viral on social media and while Floyd lost his cool, Jake Paul capitalized on the situation. 'The Problem Child' immediately created a 'gotcha hat' merch campaign, based on him snatching Mayweather's hat after the press conference.

Mayweather has admitted that he is open to fighting Jake if the former gets past Logan Paul on June 6th in their exhibition bout at the Hard Rock Stadium.