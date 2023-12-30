“It wouldn't even be close” - Fans back Francis Ngannou to beat Deontay Wilder in potential clash between KO artists

It appears some combat sports fans don't see Deontay Wilder beating Francis Ngannou in a potential boxing match. While 'The Bronze Bomber' is widely known for his exceptional punching power, many believe Ngannou would be more than capable of getting the job done if they clashed.

Last weekend, Wilder went up against Joseph Parker in a heavyweight boxing match on the 'Day of Reckoning' card in Saudi Arabia. Many expected the 38-year-old Alabama native to win, but he was surprisingly dominated by Parker and got badly hurt in the eighth round. Parker ultimately won via unanimous decision.

On the same card, Anthony Joshua beat Otto Wallin via technical knockout. Given that the highly anticipated Joshua-Wilder fight depended on both of them winning their respective bouts, many were disappointed to see 'The Bronze Bomber' come up short.

X user @BoxingKingdom14 recently asked fans if they'd like to see the former WBC heavyweight champion go up against 'The Predator' in a potential clash. Most backed Ngannou to win and took to the post's comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"I don't want to see anyone vs. Wilder. He's a terrible boxer, and based on Ngannou's last performance, he beats Wilder easily, and it wouldn't even be close."

Another fan wrote:

"No, Wilder would lose."

Check out some more comments below:

Deontay Wilder discusses Anthony Joshua fight after shock loss

Despite coming up short in his most recent outing, Deontay Wilder is open to fighting Anthony Joshua next year. 'The Bronze Bomber' recently addressed his speculations surrounding his next fight and claimed 'AJ' was happy to see him lose so he could avoid their clash.

Even boxing promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren revealed that they were working on a potential March 9 showdown. However, those plans are put on hold with Wilder's loss.

In a recent interview with 78SPORTSTV, Wilder discussed fighting Joshua next year and stated that the fight could still happen if 'AJ' wanted it:

"They really don’t want that fight. When I lost, did you see how happy he was coming out? I broke out laughing, I said, ‘That n***a’s happy as f***'... He was like, ‘I ain’t gotta fight Wilder'... March 9, the fight still can go on. But this is a perfect way for them to get out.” [via @MichaelBenson on X]

