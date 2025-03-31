“It was everyone’s strength” - Yuya Wakamatsu dedicates world title win in Saitama to Tribe Tokyo MMA crew

Yuya Wakamatsu wouldn't be a ONE world champion right now without the support and strength of his team, Tribe Tokyo MMA.

Ad

Riding into ONE 172 on a three-fight win streak, 'Little Piranha' scored the biggest win of his combat sports career, landing an opening round TKO against eight-time titleholder Adriano Moraes to claim the ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

It was a shocking turn of events that sent the live crowd inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena into a frenzy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Looking back on his big win during an interview with My Navi News, Wakamatsu credited his team with giving him everything he needed to claim his first 26 pounds of gold.

"Thanks to that [my solid plan and team behind me], I was able to become a world champion," Wakamatsu said. "But, you know, it wasn’t just me, it was everyone’s strength, and I think that was the reason I was able to win the match. That kind of strength can’t be produced alone."

Ad

Ad

Yuya Wakamatsu was determined to prove Adriano Moraes wrong at ONE 172

Going into ONE 172, Yuya Wakamatsu was seen as the underdog in the eyes of many—understandably so, considering Adriano Moraes had submitted 'Little Piranha' in their first meeting at ONE X in March 2022.

Wakamatsu walked into the Saitama Super Arena determined to prove the naysayers wrong and—most importantly—prove to Moraes that his striking was strong enough to get the job done.

Ad

"Yes, that's right. If you were to outbox your opponent, you always stand a better chance at victory," Wakamatsu said. "He's so good, and even if he said that my striking wouldn't affect him, I was ready to prove him wrong and put it all on the line."

Ad

Now sitting atop the flyweight MMA throne for the first time in his career, Wakamatsu will have a laundry list of potential contenders lining up to challenge him for his prize.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.