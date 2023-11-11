"It felt like this love that I needed” - Jake Paul opens up about consuming psychedelics

Jake Paul recently opened up about experiencing the effects of psychedelic substances and how it affected him as a person. Paul reportedly claimed that going through the effects that psychedelics produced changed him completely and made him a whole new person.

Paul is among the most well-known social media personalities in the world, and the controversial YouTuber has also made his mark in the combat sports world. 'The Problem Child' has a professional boxing record of 7-1, defeating notable MMA stars like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz.

While Jake Paul seems focused on building his boxing career today, he has been involved in several controversies in the past. From being accused of scamming his fans to getting his house raided by the FBI, Paul has come a long way from his days as a Disney star to a YouTuber to an exciting boxing prospect.

While he's still considered a controversial figure, it seems 'The Problem Child' is no longer the same person he used to be. A recent tweet by @DramaAlert reported that Jake Paul has a transformed personality after trying psychedelics and feels like a whole new person. The tweet read:

"It felt like this love that I needed."

Jake Paul next fight: Who is 'The Problem Child' facing next?

Jake Paul recently revealed his next boxing challenge. The YouTuber announced that he will be facing professional boxer Andre August at the Caribe Royale Resort on December 15 in Florida. The bout will be contested under standard professional rules and is scheduled for eight rounds. The fight will be a cruiserweight contest.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions confirmed the news via a press release, and 'The Problem Child' explained that he's looking to build his resume against seasoned pro boxers instead of continuing to fight former MMA fighters. He said:

"I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life. So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters." [h/t mmafighting.com]

Paul is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz this past August, which redeemed him bounce back from his previous split decision loss against Tommy Fury.

Meanwhile, Andre August is coming off a unanimous decision win over Brandon Martin in August. He has a record of 10-1-1, and five of those wins have come by way of KO.