"It is a game of millimeters" - Michael Chandler reflects on the turning point of his UFC 262 loss against Charles Oliveira

Despite coming off a huge loss at UFC 262, Michael Chandler hasn't held back on reflecting on his defeat to Charles Oliveira. Just days after the loss, Chandler analyzed his UFC lightweight title bout against 'Do Bronx' and spoke briefly about the fight.

During his interview with ESPN MMA, Michael Chandler recalled the right hand and the left hook that missed Oliveira by inches in the first round of their fight. Chandler added that if he had caught his opponent with that combination, it would've been a repeat of the Dan Hooker fight.

Looking back on the fight, Michael Chandler believes that Oliveira following up with a left hook as a counter to Chandler's right hand is something the latter should've read during the bout. Speaking about the fight, he said:

"It is a game of millimeters. I mean, look at the right hand, left hook that missed him in the first round by literally an eyelash. If that punch lands, we see an exact repeat of the Dan Hooker fight and he's out, hundred percent if that left hook lands. You know, I threw a right hand to the body and he followed up with the left hook. You know, going back and watching the fight, that was a read that I should've made because he was going heavy with the left hook."

Unfortunately for Michael Chandler, he was unable to make the necessary adjustments during the fight and was caught with a short left hook from 'Do Bronx'. The left hook was followed up with a rally of punches as the referee decided to call the fight in favor of Oliveira.

Michael Chandler has promised to make a strong return after his first UFC loss

Despite his devastating loss at UFC 262, Michael Chandler has been nothing but professional about his defeat to Charles Oliveira. The former Bellator lightweight champion has promised to make a strong return to the octagon and is already eyeing a potential fight against Justin Gaethje.

Chandler was originally supposed to fight 'The Highlight.' However, following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and Dustin Poirier's decision to fight Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout, Chandler was rewarded with a shot at the vacant UFC lightweight title against Charles Oliveira.