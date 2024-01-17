“It gets to a new level of intensity” – Kade Ruotolo on high-octane grappling sessions with twin brother Tye

Kade Ruotolo admits that grappling sessions with his twin brother and fellow ONE world champion Tye Ruotolo can get pretty intense.

Coming up in the sport and emerging as two of the greatest submission grapplers on the planet, it’s no surprise that things can get a little chippy when Tye and Kade Ruotolo step on the mat with one another.

But it’s that shared ferocity that has allowed them to hone their skills en route to becoming the 20-year-old (they turn 21 on January 21) BJJ prodigies that they are today.

“We roll with each other as we would never roll with other people, you know what I mean? Like it gets to a new level of intensity that we could never like feel good about doing that to someone else, you know what I mean? But it's our brother so we could slap you know and it's all good out,” Kade Ruotolo said during an appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast.

“Sometimes, there are days where I seen like my Professor Angelica, like with her mouth open, like we're just slap-boxing basically, it’s maybe a little eggy for like a minute or two but yeah, it’s all fine after.”

Tommy Langaker looks to dethrone Kade Ruotolo in epic rematch

Kade Rutolo will return to the Circle on January 28 when he puts his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship on the line against Norwegian BJJ standout Tommy Langaker.

The bout will serve as a rematch between the two with Ruotolo already holding a decision victory over the 121-win veteran.

However, Langaker’s performance against Ruotolo during their ONE Fight Night 11 showdown in June was enough to justify earning an immediate rematch.

Will the second time be the charm for Langaker at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, or will the Atos superstar once again emerge victorious?

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will be available via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.