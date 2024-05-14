"It gives you a false sense of confidence" - Former champion Jarred Brooks on why he's not a fan of interim belts

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion 'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks of the United States isn't a fan of interim world titles, so he's not particularly looking for one with rival Joshua Pacio out. Brooks lost the strawweight strap when he spiked 'The Passion' on the head and was disqualified in their rematch at ONE 166: Qatar earlier this year.

Pacio, now the reigning strawweight MMA king once again, is out of commission and has announced that he will have to sit it out a few months to recover from the ordeal.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Brooks teased that he was booked for his return fight, and gold will not be on the line.

'The Monkey God' said:

"So, I know that I'm probably not gonna get an interim shot, just to let you guys know. But that doesn't matter, bro. Coming straight back into the next title picture. I think interim belts are stupid anyway. I think it gives you a false sense of confidence."

Brooks is one of the most talented fighters on the ONE Championship roster, and has been one of the most dominant strawweights in the world, up until the unfortunate setback in his last fight.

The 31-year-old Mash Fight Team representative is determined to reclaim lost glory and become ONE world champion again.

Jarred Brooks says potential fight against Reece McLaren would be 'popping'

Jarred Brooks has been looking for an entry into the flyweight division, and he may have just found the perfect dance partner in Australia's 'Lightning' Reece McLaren.

It's no secret Brooks wants to face Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight gold before the latter retires. But he needs a couple of solid wins at flyweight before he can book a shot at the belt.

McLaren is coming off an impressive performance against China's Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 22 a couple of weeks ago, and now Brooks has his eyes set on the no.4-ranked contender.

Brooks told Sportskeeda MMA:

"He's right tehre and I think that he's a very beatable fighter at 135, so whenever you guys want to mix that up too, we can get that popping."