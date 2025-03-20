“It was going to be either me or him” - Jonathan Di Bella says fighting Sam-A for interim kickboxing belt was almost inevitable

When you're at the top, you're bound to cross paths at some point. For Jonathan Di Bella, a clash with Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao was always on the horizon.

Now it's official, and the former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion is set to meet Sam-A in a high-stakes interim title showdown at ONE 172 in Japan. In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

"I was not surprised at all. He's up there. It was going to be either me or him fighting Prajanchai, or the winner. And that's what's going to happen because there's an interim title and the winner fights Prajanchai."

It's a straightforward map in his head - beat Sam-A to get the interim belt, unify it against Prajanchai, and reclaim the strawweight kickboxing throne—no big deal.

“I'm going to be more known” - Jonathan Di Bella on the importance of making a statement in title war with Sam-A in Japan

This fight is more than just a belt for Jonathan Di Bella - instead, it's a chance to take the next step forward in his career. A strong showing against a legend like Sam-A, especially on a big card in Japan, could help him build momentum.

"If I win and get another belt, another title, in front of Japanese fans, I'm going to be more known in Japan and in North America. I'm one of the only North Americans fighting on the card and going to be one of the only North American kickboxing champions, you know?"

Watch Jonathan Di Bella go up against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in one of five title fights slated to take place at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. The star-studded event takes place in the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

