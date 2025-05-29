“It was a good experience” - Yuki Yoza proud to experience the power of fighting on the ONE Championship’s global stage

Japanese kickboxer Yuki Yoza enjoyed himself in his ONE Championship debut last week. He described it as an all-new and good experience for him and something he looks forward to continuing having as he goes deep into his journey in the promotion.
The former K-1 campaigner was victorious in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He defeated by unanimous decision erstwhile streaking Elbrus Osmanov of Russia in their three-round bantamweight kickboxing battle.
In his post-fight analysis on his official YouTube channel, Yoza shared how his ONE debut was a good experience that brought the best out of him, saying:
"I guess the roughness of the exchanges and things like that are part of fighting on the world stage. I think that kind of thing wouldn't really happen with Japanese fighters, so including that, it was a good experience and fun.
He added:
"It was unusual for me to get pushed around, but I think because my body felt quite strong, I didn't feel like I was getting thrown around that much."
Check out what he had to say below:
At ONE Friday Fights 109, Yuki Yoza showcased his varied arsenal, including his vaunted kick attacks, which resulted to telling hits to Osmanov's legs and body that helped his cause for the convincing decision victory.
Yuki Yoza sees himself running it back with Elbrus Osmanov at some point
While he was convincing in his victory over Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109, Yuki Yoza said he sees himself going up against the rising Russian star again at some point.
He touched on it in his post-fight analysis, highlighting the competitive nature that his first clash with 'The Samurai' had merited another go in a future matchup.
Yoza said:
"I was sure we would definitely face each other at some point, so I guess it's good that we could win the first match. But I think we'll do it again someday. I feel like we're going to be rivals."
The win at ONE Friday Fights 109 was the 11 straight for Yuki Yoza and 19th in 21 matches in his professional career.
The replay of ONE Friday Fights 109 is available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.