“It was a good experience” - Yuki Yoza proud to experience the power of fighting on the ONE Championship’s global stage

Japanese kickboxer Yuki Yoza enjoyed himself in his ONE Championship debut last week. He described it as an all-new and good experience for him and something he looks forward to continuing having as he goes deep into his journey in the promotion.

Ad

The former K-1 campaigner was victorious in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He defeated by unanimous decision erstwhile streaking Elbrus Osmanov of Russia in their three-round bantamweight kickboxing battle.

In his post-fight analysis on his official YouTube channel, Yoza shared how his ONE debut was a good experience that brought the best out of him, saying:

"I guess the roughness of the exchanges and things like that are part of fighting on the world stage. I think that kind of thing wouldn't really happen with Japanese fighters, so including that, it was a good experience and fun.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"It was unusual for me to get pushed around, but I think because my body felt quite strong, I didn't feel like I was getting thrown around that much."

Check out what he had to say below:

Ad

At ONE Friday Fights 109, Yuki Yoza showcased his varied arsenal, including his vaunted kick attacks, which resulted to telling hits to Osmanov's legs and body that helped his cause for the convincing decision victory.

Yuki Yoza sees himself running it back with Elbrus Osmanov at some point

While he was convincing in his victory over Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109, Yuki Yoza said he sees himself going up against the rising Russian star again at some point.

Ad

He touched on it in his post-fight analysis, highlighting the competitive nature that his first clash with 'The Samurai' had merited another go in a future matchup.

Yoza said:

"I was sure we would definitely face each other at some point, so I guess it's good that we could win the first match. But I think we'll do it again someday. I feel like we're going to be rivals."

Ad

Ad

The win at ONE Friday Fights 109 was the 11 straight for Yuki Yoza and 19th in 21 matches in his professional career.

The replay of ONE Friday Fights 109 is available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.