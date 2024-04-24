"It wasn't a hard fight, I was just weak" - Ryan Garcia says Devin Haney a "harder fight" than Gervonta Davis, calls for 'Tank' rematch at 144 pounds

Ryan Garcia secured the biggest win of his boxing career this past weekend as he defeated Devin Haney via majority decision, handing the WBC super lightweight champion the first loss of his professional career. While 'KingRy' did not have the same success when he fought Gervonta Davis - losing the bout via seventh-round knockout - he recently claimed 'The Dream' was a tougher opponent than 'Tank'.

Speaking to Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast, Garcia stated:

"Haney actually caught me. Gervonta, I didn't really - it wasn't a hard fight, I was just weak. That's not a hard fight for me. I will beat Gervonta Davis worse than I beat Devin Haney. Devin Haney's a harder fight than Gervonta. 100%. Haney beats 'Tank'. I don't think Tank could - Tank won't get to Haney. Definitely, Haney would beat 'Tank'."

Garcia continued calling for a rematch by adding:

"'Tank' has fought at 140 [pounds] before. We can meet at 144. Simple. If he wants to make a lot of money, we could do it. If not, I don't need him. I'm making a lot of money, regardless. I could retire tomorrow."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments on Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis below:

While Garcia has shared the ring with both fighters, it is tough to agree with his assessment based on the results of both bouts. Instead, it appears that he is attempting to hype up the opponent that he beat. Despite his calls for a rematch, it is unlikely that Davis - who won the first fight and has the leverage in negotiations - would entertain moving up nearly two weight classes.

Although he competed at 140 pounds - defeating Mario Barrios via 11th-round TKO to capture the WBA super lightweight title - 'Tank' revealed that he was not comfortable fighting at the weight after the bout. He is set to make his return to the ring when he faces Frank Martin on June 15.

Ryan Garcia upset that his fight with Devin Haney wasn't stopped

Ryan Garcia was able to defeat Devin Haney via majority decision after dropping him thrice in 12 rounds and, shocking the boxing world in the process. Despite the victory, 'KingRy' believes he should have won via knockout, tweeting:

"Woke up sad thinking people should’ve got that Ko bet Ref that 7th round should’ve been stopped Point deduction wasn’t warranted, never received a warning Crazy man 🤷‍♂️"

Check out Ryan Garcia's tweet on his bout with Devin Haney below:

While Garcia was able to pick up multiple knockdowns during the bout, Haney got off the canvas each time, refusing to quit. Although he wanted the knockout victory, 'KingRy' was still able to defeat his opponent on the scorecards. He was, however, ineligible to win the WBC super lightweight title after missing weight by 3.2 pounds.