“It impressed me” – Gabriel Sousa applauds Mikey Musumeci for moving up a weight class for their ONE 167 scrap

Former IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil will find himself opposite a familiar foe in a few weeks when he meets prior adversary 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci in the ONE Championship Circle.

The 27-year-old decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt lauds Musumeci for giving him a rematch in the world's largest martial arts organization, even moving up a division to face him, no less.

Speaking to Vitor Freitas Comunica in a recent interview, Sousa said he was surprised when he got the offer to face Musumeci at bantamweight.

Sousa said:

"But the 66kg was perfect. I even thank him for agreeing to move up in weight to fight with me. It impressed me, because I didn't expect this to happen. I thought we would just do that fight."

Sousa is set to lock horns with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Musumeci in a bantamweight match at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Gabriel Sousa expects to be on top in Mikey Musumeci rematch: "He has a very good guard"

Having already beaten Mikey Musumeci once, Gabriel Sousa says he knows what to expect when he faces off with 'Darth Rigatoni' in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 167 on Prime Video.

The Brazilian star said:

"I believe that in this rematch, the same thing will happen as in our first fight. He's going to pull guard because you don't see him relying on his wrestling too much. He has a very good guard, he attacks heel hooks and footlocks very well."