"It won't be like that" - Nico Carrillo says he will never underestimate Superlek ahead of highly anticipated clash

Nico Carrillo refuses to bite off more than he can chew as he zeroes in on a career-defining moment at ONE 170. That evening inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the Scottish knockout machine gets his shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against two-division and two-sport king, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Carrillo may have one eye on the crown, but before he potentially walks out of the venue as the new world champion, Carrillo knows he cannot look past the test that awaits him on fight night.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy star spoke about challenge that he faces during an appearance on the Leather’d Podcast, saying:

"I already practiced this mindset of when I have it that it won't be like that once I have it. I'll be more hardworking, and I'll be more determined, and so on and so on. So I already look into the future and know that."

Nico Carrillo's confidence is at its peak heading into ONE 170

Though he knows he has a mammoth task ahead of him, Nico Carrillo's campaign in the world's largest martial arts organization is proof that he is certainly capable of winning the fight, even though it is against Superlek.

Carrillo has enjoyed a pristine run with successive finishes against Saemapetch Fairtex, Nong-O Hama, Muangthai PK Saenchai and Furkan Karabag. Looking back at his run before he vies for the bantamweight crown, Nico Carrillo had this to say in the same interview:

"I know when I hurt someone, like I said, it goes back to building that confidence I know that I've done before. So I know that I can do it again. So once I hurt someone I know that they won't survive now."

ONE 170 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America on January 24.

