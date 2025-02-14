“It’ll be great to have a homecoming” - Jonathan Haggerty lists United Kingdom among his dream fight destinations

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has fought on some of the sport's biggest stages, but there's one thing missing - a return to home soil. The British striker recently revealed that the United Kingdom is high on his list of dream fight destinations, alongside Japan and Las Vegas.

In an interview with Mike Owens of Inside Fighting, Haggerty spoke about his desire to fight in front of a home crowd again, saying:

"Yeah, for sure. I've always wanted to fight in Japan. I know there's the Japan show coming up. So, who knows what can happen there? I've always wanted to fight in Vegas. And obviously, my home, the UK. I'd like to go back fighting in the UK because I haven't fought there in years and years now. So it'll be great to have a homecoming."

With ONE Championship expanding into new markets, a UK event could be not so far off - and if it happens, Haggerty would be the perfect fighter to headline the card.

Jonathan Haggerty eying for the "spectacular" world title defense vs Wei Rui in Qatar: "A second-round stoppage"

Before he can think of a UK return, Jonathan Haggerty has business to handle at ONE 171: Qatar. Namely, his first Muay Thai world title defense against Chinese kickboxing superstar Wei Rui, who is currently riding an insane 21-fight win streak.

However, the champ isn't fazed. In fact, he's calling for another highlight-reel finish. In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, he said:

"I feel confident that I can put on a spectacular performance. I want to go down the same route as I did against Andrade. So I'm thinking a second-round stoppage."

Tickets are available at Q-tickets for fans in the area. ONE 171: Qatar will air live on watch.onefc.com on February 20.

