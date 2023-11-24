“It made me feel comfortable” – Sage Northcutt says competing in the US made his comeback fight much sweeter

All eyes were certainly on Sage Northcutt during ONE Championship’s historic on-location United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

Coming off an almost four-year hiatus due to a myriad of injuries and illness, his return fight was indeed as pressure-packed as they come.

‘Super’, though, found solace in competing on his home turf, as he was cheered by American fans inside the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado when he took on the dangerous Ahmed Mujtaba.

Northcutt reminded his doubters that he’s still a force to be reckoned with, needing just 39 seconds to force ‘Wolverine’ to tap via a vicious heel hook.

In a recent interview on The MMA Superfan, the Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male standout admitted fighting in the US helped ease his nerves a little bit.

“Plus, to have my first fight back, after so long, to have it in the US, was something that I really enjoyed. It made me feel comfortable knowing I had friends and family there and I think it was awesome.”

Meanwhile, ONE Championship has already confirmed four events in the United States next year. While no dates have been announced yet, we can expect the fan-favorite 'Super' Sage to grace one of those cards anew.

Watch Sage Northcutt's full interview:

Sage Northcutt eager to climb atop the lightweight MMA rankings

After being away for so long, Sage Northcutt wants to resume his promising career and become a contender in the promotion’s stacked 170-pound ranks.

The 27-year-old proved he has gotten even better during his time away from the Circle, showcasing a much-improved ground game in his last outing.

While Northcutt is in no rush for a world title shot against the division’s kingpin Christian Lee, he wants to test himself with another former champion.

A match with Shinya Aoki is expected to be on the horizon for Northcutt. Who do you think wins this possible classic striker vs. grappler affair?