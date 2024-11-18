"It means more to them" - Fans salute Senegal's emotional welcome to heavyweight MMA king Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane

Newly minted ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar Kane got a well-deserved hero's welcome from his compatriots in Senegal when he returned home after his victory against Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169.

Kane edged out Malykhin via split decision in their championship fight on Nov. 8 at ONE 169, which went down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The incredible celebration of Kane's triumph was shared by ONE Championship on Instagram:

"A Hero's Welcome Home 🇸🇳🤯 The entire country of Senegal came out to celebrate new ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane! Keep it locked to our social channels for more highlights of this epic homecoming! @reugreug"

'Reug Reug' was greeted by thousands of people singing, dancing, and even having fire dances on the street for being the first-ever MMA world champion from Senegal.

Fans were left in awe about this unbelievable celebration, as users @stanoova, @michelniakh95, @siir_bamba, @papadiallo69, @djibhulk, @leroysane_jr, and @dwear_sn sent their reactions and congratulations to Kane through their comments:

"IT MEANS MORE TO THEM"

"Senehal is proud of you Reug Reug ❤️🇸🇳❤️🔥👏👏👏"

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥The king 👑"

"Senegal is an incredible country that values its very happy sons for our champions 🇸🇳"

"This is just the beginning his power and strength Will, set him apart from all other fighters ! 🇸🇳 ⚓⚓"

"👑🇸🇳is back 🔙"

"This is Senegal 🦁🇸🇳 country of lions"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Oumar Kane vows to hone his skills and showcase his full potential in upcoming fights

The Black Panther and Tripl3 MMA-affiliated athlete claimed that he has just touched the surface of his full potential and promises to be better in his next fights.

Kane revealed this in the caption he wrote on a recent Instagram post he published, as he stated:

"All I ever wanted is to show the world 🇸🇳 Senegal/Africa wrestling 🤼 is elite and should be studied. I know they doubted me but time and time again I proved them wrong, I am nowhere near my full potential. Only had MMA training in as many fights as I have had. I would like to thank my team for always believing in me. #Airoumar #andthenew 🥇 🦍"

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

