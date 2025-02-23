"It must not be tolerated" - Conor McGregor condemns terror flags in Ireland, questions government stance after assault on 15-year-old boy in Belfast

Conor McGregor recently called out the Irish government's pro-Palestine stance after highlighting a few allegedly illegal activities being conducted by Palestinians on Irish soil. McGregor's statement came as a response to a couple of Irish politician's revelations about aborting their trip to The White House on St. Patrick's Day this year.

A recent X update from @christinafinn8 revealed that Mary Lou Macdonald, the Teachta Dala of Ireland and first minister, Michelle O'Neil, wouldn't be visiting the White House on St. Patrick's Day this year due to the US's alleged anti-Palestine stance in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

However, McGregor implied that the Irish government should be more concerned about the heinous acts of Palestinians on Irish soil before supporting Palestine blindly.

Firstly, 'The Notorious' highlighted how Hamas wasn't any better than the IDF as they paraded the corpses of dead Israeli children to earn appreciation from Palestinians. He also mentioned the alleged misdeed of an immigrant Palestinian who r*ped a 15-year-old minor in March 2024. Reports say that the accused is still out on bail.

Thereafter, McGregor highlighted how flags of terrorist organizations had been spotted multiple times amidst pro-Palestine rallies in Ireland. McGregor counted this an alarming sign for Ireland. The initial lines of his X update read:

"A 15 yr old boy was raped by a Palestinian man in a club in Belfast last week. What view does he, his family, and people have? Have they been contacted even, I wonder? Hamas paraded caskets of children around to crowd applause just the other day, I am not so sure there is this moral high ground anymore that I feel comfortable in seeing our government consistently attempt to take on this complex issue. Heinous actions/responses on both sides have taken place in this very sad and shocking conflict, spanning centuries, involving so many children."

McGregor continued:

"It is a deeply bitter feud. There is just no way I can see how we can fully and staunchly be one side over the other here. One thing is for sure, any terror organisation flags being flown in Ireland must be treated very seriously with the full extent of the law brought down on those who attempt it. We have seen these flags, in which some don rifles, and that were ever present at that “event” the other day, being flown a lot recently in Ireland. It must not be tolerated."

Conor McGregor intends to compete in a new genre of combat sports under a renowned promotion

Conor McGregor has tested himself in two genres of combat sports to date, i.e. MMA and boxing. After earning massive fame in the MMA community, the Irishman made his way into the boxing ring in 2017 to lock horns with Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

McGregor bought a significant part of BKFC's stakes in April 2024, making himself the co-owner of the promotion, along with David Feldman. Currently, he promotes BKFC fights and also serves as the mediator during pre-fight face-offs. However, 'The Notorious' recently mentioned that he would also enter the BKFC squared circle to deliver a showdown of fists someday. During the pre-fight press conference of BKFC Italy, McGregor said:

"If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure, Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

