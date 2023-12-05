“It doesn't really go to my head” – Stamp Fairtex on acquiring global fame after achieving three-sport supremacy 

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is quickly becoming one of the biggest martial arts stars in the world.

Although she is massive in her home country of Thailand, her true star potential became evident when she made her debut on U.S. soil for ONE Championship last May.

Stamp took on the United States’ Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The event was held live in front of a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado last May.

The 26-year-old Fairtex Training Center product put on an absolute show and came out to louder cheers than her American counterpart. It was clear Stamp’s star power in the U.S. had begun to grow. Stamp garnered more adulation than any other fighter on the card.

Speaking to the New York Post in a recent interview, Stamp said that although she has become a big star over the past few years, she won’t let it get to her head.

The 26-year-old said:

“Yeah, [I’m comfortable being this big star]. It’s normal, but I don’t think I’m that famous and it doesn't really go to my head too much.”

What’s next for Stamp Fairtex?

Stamp Fairtex is expected to have her next fight announced soon. Whether that’s in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, or kickboxing remains to be seen. But as the newly-crowned atomweight queen, there is surely no shortage of contenders on the horizon.

There’s ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan, who made her intent to come for the atomweight throne known. There’s also rising Singaporean star Tiffany ‘No Chill’ Teo, who poses a legitimate threat to Stamp. There’s even Stamp’s close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for news and updates on Stamp Fairtex’s next fight.