"It's $200,000" - Jake Paul discloses he is losing money fighting Andre August on Dec. 15 amid low ticket sales

Jake Paul has revealed that he is losing money in fighting Andre August.

'The Problem Child' is set to return to the squared circle next month for his third bout of the year. Earlier this year, in February, Paul took on the toughest test of his career so far in Tommy Fury and ended up losing via split decision. Later, he returned to the squared circle against former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in August.

After securing a unanimous decision victory against Diaz, Jake Paul is looking to test his skills against 10-1 pro-boxer Andre August. Ahead of the fight, Paul has made a rather interesting revelation by suggesting he might lose money for this fight.

This will be his first fight that is not on pay-per-view. Moreover, the bout is set to take place in a rather small arena of just a capacity of around 3000 people at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Speaking about the same during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul said:

"This is probably just a break-even fight for me. I probably won't even make money on it. Who knows what the outcome is. It's $200,000 for a private jet you know to fly around just to get the team there and back. When you factor in all of these things, it's not about the money, it's really about focusing in staying sharp and the experience of challenging myself in the ring."

Catch Jake Paul's comments in the video below (1:55):

Jake Paul is eager to make his MMA debut against Nate Diaz

After beating Nate Diaz in boxing, Jake Paul has expressed his interest in fighting the Stockton native inside a cage as well. Interestingly, it was revealed that Diaz refused a $10 million offer for a potential MMA fight against Paul.

Despite this, Paul is not losing hope for a potential MMA fight against Diaz. He recently took to X/Twitter to share a photo of himself in MMA gloves and shorts, throwing a kick, and captioned the photo:

"I can’t wait to get in the cage and axe kick this fool. Nate Diaz stop making excuses. 2024."

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet