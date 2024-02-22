“It’s amazing” - Mehdi Zatout shocked to be fighting again after focusing on coaching in recent years

The life of a combat sports athlete is not all glitz and glamor, as there will come a time when they will inevitably have to hang up their gloves and ride into the sunset.

For decorated Muay Thai veteran Mehdi Zatout, he will get one more shot at glory come ONE 166 on March 1 in a boxing match against Zuhayr Al-Qahtani.

The event will mark ONE Championship’s first-ever event in Qatar as it takes place inside the Lusail Sports Arena. Zatout would love nothing more than to show fans why he is one of Muay Thai’s most revered legends.

Sporting a career record of 79 wins, ‘Diamond Heart’ has also laid claim to the WBC Muay Thai featherweight world title along with a superb TKO win against Asa Ten Pow in 2022.

Following the bout, he would retire from the world of combat sports to honor a promise he made to his wife.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Zatout shared just how much of an honor it is to come out of retirement for one more match:

“To me, it’s amazing. When they announced it, I immediately informed my fighters [at Venum Training Camp] about it. But I never thought that I would be the one competing.”

Mehdi Zatout reveals why he is fighting once more

Spending 27 years of his life to the sport, Zatout would have stayed retired had it not been for the thought of fighting Saudi boxing pioneer Al-Qahtani.

It will be no easy task for Zatout as the Saudi Arabian brings with him a sparkling professional boxing record of 9-0.

ONE 166 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.