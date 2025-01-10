"It's been amazingly natural for me" - Marcelo Garcia enjoying every bit of his fight camp for ONE 170 debut vs. Masakazu Imanari

The much-awaited return of Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcelo Garcia to competitive fighting has been spectacular for him because he regained his hunger and motivation after a long sabbatical.

Garcia will make his ONE Championship debut on Jan. 24 at ONE 170, where he faces Japanese submission specialist Masakazu Imanari in an openweight submission grappling match in front of the Impact Arena crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

But before he displays his legendary skills, the Brazilian athlete narrated his experience of returning to camp and preparing for a competitive match.

Marcelo Garcia revealed this during his recent interview with JitsCast by saying:

"The funny thing is it's been very natural. It's been amazingly natural for me. And even after the cancer, a lot of people ask me about that, it's unbelievable how I mostly feel. I'm not saying nothing has changed, but a lot of things have changed - like my life, especially my body. But I mostly feel like I'm just out of shape because, because I was a year without training, that's what I felt when I when I got back to training."

Watch Marcelo Garcia's full interview here:

Marcelo Garcia wants to use his experience of fighting other BJJ legends to beat Masakazu Imanari

During the same appearance on JitsCast, the 41-year-old mentioned that he would be using all the experience he had in fighting other BJJ legends to potentially pull off a win over Imanari.

Garcia stated:

"I have competed so much. So if I have to study every opponent that I ever have - I'm talking about all the legends I have competed against - if I have to get good at defending every opponent, I don't think I have enough life in this world that you can learn to defend every opponent possible."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

