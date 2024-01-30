“It’s a beautiful country” – Garry Tonon says he’ll use $50,000 bonus to buy Japanese toilet after beating Martin Nguyen in Tokyo

Garry Tonon has big plans for the $50,000 bonus he earned at ONE 165 on Sunday.

Stepping inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena, Tonon delivered another highlight-reel-worthy performance against former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen. Tonon immediately put his grappling skills to work, wrestling ‘The Situ-Asian’ down to the canvas. Once there, it was just a matter of time.

Garry Tonon scored the first finish of the evening, submitting Nguyen with 19 seconds left to go in the first round. ‘The Lion Killer’ was also rewarded for his performance with a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Following the victory, Tonon thanked his opponent and the people of Japan before revealing what he planned to spend some of his extra cash on.

“Immediately buying a Japanese toilet when I get home,” Tonon told Mitch Chilson. “First purchase. Final words, thank you so much Japan, I love you. I love this country, it’s a beautiful country. Pleasure to represent the United States of America here. Thank you so much, Martin, my opponent - the toughest fighter in the division. Thank you for the opportunity to fight you.”

A title shot appears to be in Garry Tonon’s future

With the victory over Martin Nguyen at ONE 165, Garry Tonon will likely find himself next in line for a shot at the featherweight MMA world title. The crown currently resides with Tang Kai, but he will put it on the line on March 1 when ONE Championship makes its highly anticipated debut in Qatar for ONE 166.

Tang Kai will try to unify the belts against the same man he took the title from in 2022, Thanh Le. The Vietnamese-American won the interim crown while the Chinese superstar recuperated from injury. The winner of that highly anticipated rematch will likely be tasked with taking down ‘The Lion Killer’ before 2024 comes to a close.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.