“It’s the biggest preparation I’ve ever had” - Stamp Fairtex reveals secret weapon in Jenelyn Olsim

Stamp Fairtex is fresh off her victory against Indian wrestling phenom Ritu Phogat in the ONE: Winter Warriors Grand Prix final.

Prem Busarabavonwongs, Managing Director of Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand where Stamp Fairtex trains, revealed his ward had a secret weapon in training camp. That ace up their sleeve is former Phogat foe Jenelyn Olsim. In a recent Instagram post, Busarabavonwongs tagged Olsim and thanked her for helping Stamp Fairtex.

Phogat defeated Olsim in the semifinal round of the recent Winter Warriors Grand Prix, but the latter more than held her own and was eager to share her knowledge with Stamp Fairtex.

“Thank you to everyone who was part of her fight camp especially @lynjen00 you tuffer her up,” Prem wrote.

Stamp Fairtex, in her ONE: Winter Warriors post-fight interview, talked about the preparations she made for her latest matchup.

“This is like one of the hardest preparations I have ever had in my life if you compare it to other fights. So I have never prepared as much as this. I got injuries, a lot of injuries, and I had a lot of rigorous training and putting a lot in the line, and having a great nutrition plan. It's the biggest preparation I've ever had,” Stamp Fairtex said.

Hard work pays off for Stamp Fairtex

Stamp Fairtex submitted Phogat with an armbar in the second round to win the tournament. It was an incredible victory that further proves Fairtex is more than just a striker.

The 24-year-old former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai champion hopes to become a three-sport beltholder. By chasing the MMA world title, she’s on the brink of doing just that.

“Honestly never thought that I would have submitted her and the initial plan was to stand up and strike and also improvise on my game plan. If she comes, if my opponent comes out in this way, how would I adapt and improvise? And I didn't think that I would be submitting her,” Stamp Fairtex said.

“So winning is better than losing overall. This belt proves that. It proves my path on this MMA journey. Even though I come from a Muay Thai [background], I come from a Muay Thai career, today I get to prove that I am worthy of this path in MMA.”

Stamp Fairtex is expected to face Singaporean-American superstar ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee early next year for the ONE women’s atomweight world title.

