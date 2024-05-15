"It's all about business" - Denice Zamboanga has no issues setting friendship with Stamp aside for MMA supremacy

ONE women's atomweight MMA star Denice Zamboanga believes that it will be purely business at ONE 167 on June 7 when she challenges longtime friend Stamp Fairtex for the women's atomweight MMA world title in the main event.

The former Fairtex Training Center teammates have remained close friends despite Zamboanga changing camps. Understandably, it might be hard to truly set aside their close friendship.

However, 'The Menace' shared her perspective in an interview with The Sheehan Show on Sherdog's YouTube channel:

"Fighting Stamp, yeah, I think it's all about business, right? There's nothing personal. I'm doing it for my gym, to achieve my dream and my goal. Because we're fighting for a championship belt and I want it."

Check out the full interview with Denice Zamboanga below:

The T-Rex MMA fighter earned her way into the world title fight after posting strong back-to-back decision wins over Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba, and it is an opportunity that Zamboanga has been preparing for.

Denice Zamboanga predicts how she and Stamp will start their world title clash

With two elite-level strikers set to duke it out inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Zamboanga sees that she and Stamp will take their time in the opening minutes.

Here's what she said in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I expect the fight to start slow as we size each other up, and then the action will pick up from there."

Based on the many fights they have had under the world's largest martial arts promotion, Zamboanga's perspective makes sense as they enjoy taking their time and adjusting their game plans as the fight progresses.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.