Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. UFC Referee Mark Goddard has shared his thoughts about the Irishman's return to the Octagon:

"There is just something different when he fights. The attention, he is the most famous athlete that probably will ever come from MMA. Everybody knows him, everybody wants to see him fight. The fact that this is a rematch as well, obviously at a higher weight, it will be interesting to see what happens for sure."

Conor McGregor stopped Poirier in less than one round when the duo met last, back in 2014. However, both fighters have made significant improvements to their respective fight games since then.

Marc Goddard looking forward to watching Conor McGregor fight again

Conor McGregor will start the pay-per-view year, yet again, for the UFC in January. The Irishman made small work of Donald Cerrone in a Welterweight bout at the start of the year, finishing him in 40 seconds.

Dustin Poirier celebrates after receiving the title

Poirier himself is coming off an impressive victory over Lightweight contender Dan Hooker. The American showed in the fight why he's been a serious contender in the division over the last few years.

Poirier was technical and clean with his boxing, and showed incredible heart and durability as he went the distance with the Kiwi. The southpaw McGregor will be a tricky customer, with Conor being especially lethal against orthodox fighters.

Poirier himself has acknowledged that he has been influenced by McGregor's antics in their first fight. A wiser version of himself now, Poirier wants to tactically dismantle the Irishman:

"This is a completely different fight. We’re both completely different fighters, and I’m not really looking back at that first fight. I was emotional in the first one. I wanted to hurt the guy. This time I just want to outsmart him, just want to beat him. This is business. This isn’t any ill will towards the guy.

When I was younger, I used to fight with a lot of emotion. This isn’t the same thing for me. This isn’t about getting even for me. This isn’t like a revenge type of thing for me. This is about moving my career forward, about putting my family in a better spot. It’s not trying to get back a guy who got me. This is just business."