“It’s definitely not impossible” – Reinier de Ridder on possibility of finishing Anatoly Malykhin in round one

ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder is ready to go the full distance against Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin in their all-champion clash this week. However, he is not ruling out the possibility of finishing ‘Sladkiy’ in the opening round.

‘The Dutch Knight’ will defend his world title against double ONE world champion Malykhin at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1. It is going to be the headlining contest of the landmark event, happening at the Lusail Sports Arena and airing live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

It is also a rematch of their first encounter back in December 2022, when Malykhin knocked out de Ridder in the first round to seize the ONE light heavyweight world title.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of ONE 166, the middleweight world champion said he is ready for wherever the rematch will go, including for an early finish if the opportunity presents itself:

“It’s definitely not impossible, it's definitely not impossible [to finish him in the first round]. We'll see. I would be happy if it goes long. I'll be happy if it goes short. It’s all good, no predictions this time. But I think I got a good shot at this one.”

Watch the interview below:

Apart from retaining the middleweight gold, Reinier de Ridder is also out to make it a winning return to MMA at ONE 166 after making a detour to submission grappling in his last fight in May in the United States.

Meanwhile, Malykhin, the reigning ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion, seeks to make history by holding three MMA world titles at the same time by seizing the middleweight strap.

Reinier de Ridder mindful not to be too overconfident in rematch with Anatoly Malykhin

Reinier de Ridder said he has learned from the KO loss he absorbed from Anatoly Malykhin in their first encounter and is guarding against overconfidence in their rematch this week.

The two champion fighters run it back at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, where de Ridder will defend the remaining world title in his possession — the middleweight belt.

It is a rematch between de Ridder and Malykhin after they collided in December 2022, when the Russian juggernaut won by first-round KO to seize the light heavyweight world title from ‘The Dutch Knight'.

The 33-year-old Combat Brothers standout said overconfidence cost him the said fight, something he will try to avoid in their rematch.

He told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I thought this is just how fights go, this is who I am, I am that dude that destroys everybody. But I kind of lost that mentality and I just don’t think I want to bring that same confidence. I’m focused on the small little things that I need to get me over that guy.”

See the interview below:

Prior to losing to Malykhin, Reinier de Ridder opened his ONE campaign with seven straight victories.