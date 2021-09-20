"It's definitely not a no" - Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau is down for a celebrity boxing match; refuses to be on the same card as him 

Jake Paul's ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau is open to competing in celebrity boxing matches. In a recent interaction with TMZ, Tana revealed that she' has already received some 'crazy offers' to fight. She also mentioned that the people she wants to box with aren't prepared to do so yet.

"We have had some crazy offers. A lot of people that I want to fight don't want to fight me. Not that I am scary, I don't know why but I'm trying to figure it out right now, me and my team, for sure. It's definitely not a no," Tana Mongeau said.

Tana Mongeau said she would like to fight Bella Thorne. The two seemingly share history. However, Mongeau revealed that Thorne isn't interested in a fight.

Tana Mongeau not interested in fighting on the same card as Jake Paul

While she would compete in a boxing match given the right remuneration, Tana Mongeau said she would "absolutely not" fight on the same card as her ex-boyfriend Jake Paul. Mongeau later tracked back on her words, saying she was only kidding about not fighting on the same card as 'The Problem Child.'

"Absolutely not. I'm kidding. I don't know. I think comparing myself to Jake Paul is something I try to stay away from for my mental health," Tana Mongeau said.

Jake Paul is currently one of the hottest properties in the world of combat sports. The YouTube star is known for setting up blockbuster crossover fights against personalities from various walks of life. 'The Problem Child' has fought a fellow YouTuber, a former basketball player and two mixed martial artists in his 4-0 career as a professional boxer.

In his last fight, Jake Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' is keen to fight Jorge Masvidal next and has already called out 'Gamebred' multiple times.

